Lee Edward “Redbug” Murdaugh Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO – Mr. Lee Edward Murdaugh, Sr., known by all as the one and only “Redbug Murdaugh”, age 68, of Walterboro, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, while surrounded by his family at the Roper Hospital in Charleston.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of remembrance from 2 o’clock until 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2017, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Following will be a celebration of his life at the home of Gary and Karen Zaccagnini, 250 Fine Alley Road, Walterboro (off of Mount Carmel Road near the family home).

Born September 30, 1948, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Hoyt Latmer Murdaugh, Sr. and the late Addie Jeanette Winn Murdaugh. A lifelong tree arborist, Redbug began his career with Asplundh Tree Experts in 1969. It was while working with Asplundh, that Redbug and his brother, Latmer, began their own company, Murdaugh’s Tree Services, Inc., working diligently on weekends, holidays, and any chance they could. It was through this business that “Redbug” established his name and well known character throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina. His legacy and commitment to excellence will be continued and carried forth by his son, Lee, Jr. and family as the owners of Murdaugh’s Tree Service, Inc. as it operates just as Redbug lived. He was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Walterboro Lodge No. 1988.

Surviving are: his wife of forty-eight years, Mrs. Tina Mizzell Murdaugh; a son, Lee Edward Murdaugh, Jr. and his wife Stacy and their children, Hayden Lee Murdaugh, Anslie Hollin Murdaugh, Benjamin Gene Jarrell, Christopher Warren Jarrell, and Andrew Paul Jarrell; a daughter, Karen Murdaugh Zaccagnini and her husband Gary and their children, Addisyn Zaccagnini and Harper Zaccagnini; a sister, Margaret Hewitt of Statesboro, Georgia; and his beloved K9 companion, Bear.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that everyone plant a tree in his memory.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.