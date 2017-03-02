Lady Hawks outscore opponents 44-0 in JDA Preseason Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep’s Varsity Softball team held its opponents scoreless over the weekend in the Jefferson Davis Academy Preseason Softball Tournament. The Lady Hawks defeated SCHSL Region 3-A Williston-Elko twice and SCISA Region 3-A Jefferson Davis to outscore both teams 44-0.

Against Williston-Elko Thursday Feb. 24, CPA earned a 12-0 win over the Blue Devils in five innings. Three Colleton Prep pitchers combined for a shutout. Senior Haley Wilson recorded the win for the Lady Hawks, pitching two innings and striking out five. Anne Garrett Carter and Nina Mescia provided relief. Carter worked two innings, allowing one hit, while striking out three. Mescia closed the game and recorded one strikeout.

Offensively, the Lady Hawks recorded seven hits in the game. Anne Garrett Carter was 2-3 on the day with a homerun and double. Meredith Ware and Elizabeth Ann Dean had doubles. Weslin Jones, Wilson and Langley Harter also provided hits.

The Lady Hawks faced Williston-Elko again on Friday in the tournament and easily defeated the Blue Devils, 18-0. Two pitchers for CPA combined for the shutout. Sophomore Meredith Ware started in the circle and earned the win for the Lady Hawks, allowing just one hit and striking out two across her two innings of work. Mescia closed the game and allowed one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Colleton Prep collected 11 hits in the game. Carter went 1-2 at the plate, with 5 RBI’s. Penelope Tuten was 4-4 and Brittany Brownlee was 2-2 on the day, while Ware and Dean had 4-RBI’s each.

Against host team Jefferson Davis, the Lady Hawks did not let up their offensive attack in a 14-0 slugfest. Carter and Mescia combined for the no-hitter. Carter threw three innings and collected four strikeouts to earn the win. Mescia, in one inning of work, induced a groundout for the last out of the game.

CPA played aggressively on the bases, stealing eight bases in the game — including four by eighth-grader Weslin Jones, who went 2-2 on the day. Dean was 2-2 and Langley Harter was 1-1 in the game.

“It was a great team effort, outscoring our opponents 44-0,” said newly named Head Coach Ken Wilson.

The Lady Hawks are scheduled to play Holly Hill at home on Thursday March 2.