Lady Hawks earn win over Raiders | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:53 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep’s varsity softball team came from behind against Holly Hill on Thursday March 2 at home to earn a 3-2 win.

Senior Haley Wilson started in the circle for the Lady Hawks, lasting four innings. Wilson allowed two earned runs on four hits and collected six strikeouts in the game. In relief, Anne Garrett Carter had eight strikeouts across three innings of work, allowing no hits or runs.

Meredith Ware (double) and Langley Harter led CPA at the plate, with a hit apiece in the game.