Lady Cougars tie May River | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:25 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County’s Varsity girls’ soccer team scrimmaged May River High School Friday Feb. 16. The scrimmage, which ended in a 6-6 tie, was an early test for the Lady Cougars who scored three goals in the first three minutes.

In the first minute of the scrimmage, Colleton County started strong with freshman Heather Dowd scoring from sophomore Amiyah Robinson’s assist. Two minutes later, junior Faith Allen scored and scored again in the 8th minute. May River tied the game with three goals of their own, before Karis Thomas assisted Dowd’s go-ahead goal in the 26th minute to put CCHS on top 4-3 at the half.

During second half action, May River scored three goals before the Lady Cougars tied the game. Amber Warren scored from a set play in the 51st minute and Stephanie Hooker scored from a Heather Dowd assist.

Rachel Dandridge recorded eight saves in the game.

“May River was a good start,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “We started out very strong offensively, scoring three goals in the first three minutes. We had a few mistakes that May River capitalized on, but it gave us a good idea of what to work on. Scrimmages are about learning and making mistakes. We have made adjustments and changed our formation based on what we learned.”

The JV Lady Cougars lost 3-1 against May River in their scrimmage.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Summerville High School Monday Feb. 27 for a 5:30 (JV) and 7 p.m. (V) scrimmage.