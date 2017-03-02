Lady Cougars rally | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:19 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County’s Varsity Softball team scrimmaged Barnwell High School Tuesday Feb. 21 in preparation for the PeeDee Pitch Off Tournament scheduled for the upcoming weekend. The Lady Cougars came from behind to finish the game in a 6-6 tie against the Warhorses.

“Defensively, we were not sharp and we put too many runners on,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “We had several opportunities to score early, but didn’t. We rallied to tie it up in the bottom of the seventh inning. We did have a lot of clutch hits, which was very positive. We didn’t fold the tent and showed a lot of fight — both positives.”

Colleton County is scheduled to play Laurence Manning in the PeeDee Pitch Off Tournament this Friday March 3 at 7:15 p.m. at Freedom Florence.