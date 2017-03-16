Lady Cougar softball earns bracket championships at Pee Dee | Sports | The Press and Standard

DeWitt homers three times in PeeDee Pitch Off.

By CINDY CROSBY

It was a big week for Lady Cougar Softball as they earned a win over Bluffton midweek, followed by a bracket championship in the PeeDee Pitch Off held March 3-4.

After jumping out to an early lead over Bluffton last Wednesday, the Lady Cougars took home a 5-3 win over the Bobcats. Lauren DeWitt started in the circle, allowing just one earned run on one hit, while striking out four. Whitney Weathers closed the game with four innings of work on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits and collecting six strikeouts in the game.

Jamoni Sanders and Lauren DeWitt homered in the contest. MaKayla Hunt had a triple, while DeWitt and Ashlyn Rawls had doubles.

After losing to Laurence Manning (6-2) and North Myrtle Beach (6-4) in pool play of the PeeDee Pitch Off, the Lady Cougars bounced back to win three games on Saturday and capture the bracket championship.

The Lady Cougars defeated Bamberg 11-5 on Saturday with 13 hits in the game. Whitney Weathers pitched a complete five-inning game to earn the win. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits and collected four strikeouts. DeWitt and Hallie Robertson both had triples in the game, while Sanders had a double.

With one out and two runners on, DeWitt homered against Florence Christian in the first inning, to put the Cougars on the way to a 4-2 win. DeWitt earned a complete game win with six innings of work in the circle, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. She collected five strikeouts in the winning effort.

Colleton County defeated Carolina Academy, 9-6, to earn the championship in their bracket. Weathers and DeWitt combined in the winning effort. Brewington, Brittney Risher and Weathers doubled in the game.

“I am proud of the team for bouncing back and playing hard all weekend,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “They hit really well all weekend through the lineup. Lauren had three homeruns over the weekend and Vic Brewington did great job at lead off and in the field. Whitney Weathers had a clutch hit in last inning to put the game out of reach.

“DeWitt and Weathers pitched well in support of each other all weekend,” said Adams. “There were a lot of positives, but we still need to clean up our defense with too many mistakes leading to unnecessary runs being given up.”

Weathers threw a 6-0 shutout over Edisto High School Monday March 6 in a non-region game. Weathers allowed just four hits across seven innings and collected six strikeouts and issued no walks. Victoria Brewington went 3-4 at the plate, scoring once. Hallie Robertson, Jamoni Sanders and Weathers had multiple hits in the game, while Robertson and Hunt had 2-RBI’s.

“We had great team defense against Edisto,” said Coach Rusty Adams.

Against region opponent Cane Bay, Friday evening, Colleton County fell 7-0 to the Cobras in an away game. Weathers pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, notching three K’s. Lauren DeWitt entered the circle in relief and allowed three earned runs on four hits, with two strikeouts.

“Cane Bay is a good team,” said Adams. “Their pitcher did a good job throwing her curve ball, allowing only two hits. We hit a lot of good *****, which they made good plays on. We still need to find a way to get to good pitchers.”

The Lady Cougars will host Beaufort High School Tuesday March 14, then travel to Edisto High School Wednesday March 15. Hilton Head comes to town Friday March 17, for a region game.