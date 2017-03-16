Lady Cougar Soccer picks up win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville | Sports | The Press and Standard



By CINDY CROSBY



The Lady Cougar soccer team earned a 7-0 win over non-region opponent Ridgeland-Hardeeville last Tuesday March 7. Colleton County is now 4-0 on the season and will enter region competition this week against Cane Bay and Beaufort.

Against Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Heather Dowd scored first for Colleton County in the 15th minute. Following a foul, Amber Warren scored from a set play 25 yards out in the 21st minute. Caroline Duffie scored the Lady Cougars’ third goal of the game from a corner kick by Dowd in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 heading into the half.

In the second half, the Lady Cougars improved upon their passing, stringing together 7 to 8 passes. Colleton County was awarded a penalty kick for physical play in the 46th minute, which Dowd converted in a point. Faith Allen scored in the 50th and 53rd minute before being fouled inside the box – resulting another penalty kick. She converted the foul to complete her hat trick for the night.

Goalkeeper Rachel Dandridge kept a clean sheet for the game and was awarded Coach Wiggins’ Player of the Game for week one. Amiyah Robinson was named for the honor in last week’s winning effort.

“I thought we started off a little slower than we should, but we did create several scoring opportunities early in the game,” said head coach Danny Wiggins. “We took 12 shots all on target before the breakthrough goal in the 15th minute. We made halftime adjustments, focusing on being first to the ball and making off the ball runs quicker.

“Based on our players, the formation has evolved into a 4-4-2, or more of a 4-1-3-2, and is working well,” said Wiggins. “Every player has been handling their assignments and contributing – we feel we have found a solid midfield and back line. Caroline Duffie, Daryn Hooker, Stephanie Hooker, Amber Warren, Karis Thomas and Samantha Calcutt have all been exceptional through our non-region schedule; however, every player on the team is an important key to our success – regardless of their role.”