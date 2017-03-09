Lady Cougar Soccer off to 3-0 season start | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:52 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar varsity soccer team got off to a 3-0 start on the regular season after earning shutouts over North Charleston (14-0), Stratford (7-0) and allowing Battery Creek to score a lone goal (3-1). Earlier in the week, Colleton County lost 9-1 in a scrimmage against Summerville.

In the North Charleston shutout, Heather Dowd scored four times to lead the Lady Cougars. Also scoring: Amiyah Robinson – 3 goals, 1 assist; Faith Allen – 2 goals, 3 assists; Karis Thomas – 1; Daryn Hooker – 1, Rachel Dandridge – 1, Emily Hiott – 2, McKenna Mabry – assist; Amber Warren – assist and Tara Ramey – assist.

“The win over North Charleston was a nice way to open the season,” said Coach Danny Wiggins.

Colleton County picked-up a 7-0 shutout win over AAAAA Stratford High School on the road Friday evening. Scoring in the game were Faith Allen – 3, Stephanie Hooker, Heather Dowd – 2, and Amiyah Robinson. “We started out very strong, combining passes well and making quality runs,” said Wiggins. “We created a lot of chances early on, but just couldn’t find the goal until the 24th minute when Faith Allen scored. This just seemed to open the gate.”

Rachel Dandridge, goalie, had three good saves in the second half against Stratford. “Stratford played hard and created several attacks, but our defense did a great job containing them,” said Wiggins. “Every player contributed throughout the game, with 10 strong tackles recorded.”

In the 3-1 win over Battery Creek, Heather Dowd scored twice and Faith Allen scored once. “The second half was very physical,” said Wiggins. “Our team adjusted well to hold the lead.”

Colleton County is scheduled to travel to Ridgeland-Hardeeville and host Battery Creek this week.