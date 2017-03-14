Judy Black | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
JUDY BLACK
GREENPOND—Ms. Judy Jackson Black, 64, of Green Pond, entered into rest Monday, March 6, 2017, at Colleton Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late James David Jackson and Bessie Marie Herndon Jackson
