Jimmy Hiott named CEO of Colleton Medical Center | News | The Press and Standard

Jimmy Hiott named CEO of Colleton Medical Center

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

Colleton Medical Center is proud to announce that Jimmy Hiott has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer. Hiott has been serving as the interim CEO since December 2016.

Having been in healthcare for more than 26 years, Hiott brings a wide breadth of experience and knowledge to his new role. Over the past two decades, he has advanced his career from auditor to CFO, working for Colleton Medical Center, Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley, W.Va.) and within HCA’s South Atlantic division Physician Services Group. At several points in his career, Jimmy has stepped in as interim CEO.

“The Board of Trustees endorsed the selection of Jimmy Hiott for the position of CEO,” said board member Moultrie Plowden. “We feel he has the experience, temperament, and passion to lead the hospital in our continuing pursuit of providing excellence in healthcare to the Walterboro/Colleton area and surrounding counties. Mr. Hiott enjoys the confidence of the medical staff and employees, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

Over the past several years, Jimmy has been instrumental in growing the acuity of services offered at Colleton, including acquiring Walterboro OB/GYN and recruiting two new OB/GYNs, as well as securing approval from Medicare for Colleton to be considered a sole community provider.

In the coming months, he will continue to work on ensuring that Colleton has the right complement of physicians to serve the Walterboro community and the surrounding counties and lead the team in completing a major ER renovation.

Hiott, a native of Walterboro, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Newberry College and his MBA in healthcare management from Western Governors University. He and his wife, Julie, who is a public school teacher in Colleton County, have made Walterboro home for the past 20 years with their daughter, Emily.

“I am proud to serve the patients of Colleton Medical Center and be a part of its history of providing high quality care,” said Hiott. “Working together with hospital employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers, I look forward to continuing our reputation of excellent service to this community.”