Indians finish perfect home season with 18 wins | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:50 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
USC Salkehatchie defeated Combine Academy 93-77 on Wednesday March 1 to finish a perfect season at home with 18 wins.
The Indians, who finished in the No. 2 spot in conference play behind Spartanburg Methodist, will head to Pinehurst, N.C., for the NJCAA Region X Tournament this upcoming weekend. Salkehatchie is guaranteed a bye to the semi-final round.
The Indians will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, but as of press time were still awaiting the seeding for their opponent.
In end of season stats, Indian guard, Vernon Lowndes, finished second in the Region X Division I standings, averaging 19.1 points per game, and was third in rebounds, averaging 7.7.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.