Indians finish perfect home season with 18 wins | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:50 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

USC Salkehatchie defeated Combine Academy 93-77 on Wednesday March 1 to finish a perfect season at home with 18 wins.

The Indians, who finished in the No. 2 spot in conference play behind Spartanburg Methodist, will head to Pinehurst, N.C., for the NJCAA Region X Tournament this upcoming weekend. Salkehatchie is guaranteed a bye to the semi-final round.

The Indians will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10, but as of press time were still awaiting the seeding for their opponent.

In end of season stats, Indian guard, Vernon Lowndes, finished second in the Region X Division I standings, averaging 19.1 points per game, and was third in rebounds, averaging 7.7.