Indians eliminated from Region X tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The University of Salkehatchie Indians were eliminated from the semi-finals during the Region X tournament following a 92-78 loss against Caldwell Community College last Friday March 10. The Indians finished 21-10 overall on the season and 9-3 in conference play.

“We were one win away from making the national tournament,” said Coach Corey Hendren. “I am super proud of our guys for fighting all season. They were a fun group to coach and I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Following the Indians Pinehurst, N.C., trip for the Region X Tournament were some of their biggest fans. “Our community support is unbelievable,” said Hendren. “We have the best fans and administration in the NJCAA. They truly care about our program and are fully invested in seeing our kids succeed.”

Two of the Indians have committed to continue their careers next year at 4-year colleges. Austin Stone committed to Portland and Jahlin Smith will attend Savannah State.