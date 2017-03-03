In Photos: Salk basketball holds pep rally at Victory House | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 3, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:03 pm
Members of the USC Salkehatchie basketball team and Coach Corey Hendren held a pep rally prior to last Wednesday’s game for residents and staff at the Veterans Victory House. Above are Alex Smith and Tony James; middle bottom, Ronnie Evans; top right, Salk players with Victory House staff; and bottom right, Tony James.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.