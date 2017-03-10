In Photos: Paws at the Plantation | News | The Press and Standard

Photo by JEFF MUSGRAVE

The annual Paws at the Plantation was Saturday at White House Plantation, raising about $10,000 to help Colleton County’s homeless pets. “Our fundraiser was a great success!! The weather was perfect and a great time had by all,” said Audra Hudson of Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter. The Clemson National Championship football raised $1,000 and the guitar signed by several musicians raised $800 during the auction. Music was provided by Going to the Dogs Band and food by Jimmy Fitts Catering.