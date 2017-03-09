In Photos: Celebrating Dr. Seuss | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 9, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Area business leaders and emergency personnel gathered at Forest Hills Elementary School and Colleton Preparatory Academy last Thursday to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day with students. The adults were escorted by students to classrooms, where they read to students.
