I-95 accident claims a life | News | The Press and Standard

A I-95 motorist lost his life early Thursday morning when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer went off the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 63-mile marker and struck a tree.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said the 62-year-old Virginia man was pronounced at the scene, the cause of death listed as multiple trauma.

Harvey said he was still working to contact the man’s family and would not name the driver until the family had been notified.

The investigation is continuing.