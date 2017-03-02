Harriett Bonds appointed magistrate | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 11:08 am

Harriett Bonds is set to become Colleton County’s newest magistrate.

On Feb. 6, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed off on Bonds’ appointment. The members of the Colleton County Legislative Delegation recommended Bonds to be named to the judicial position when the four-year term of Reaves McLeod expired.

Bonds’ four-year term will begin on April 30.

When she learned that applications were being taken for the magistrate’s job, she jumped at the chance.

“It was a great opportunity,” Bonds said. “I thought I would enjoy it. I’m happy to serve.”

Her current plans are to receive her oath of office in mid-March. She has to be sworn in as a magistrate before attending a two-week course for new magistrates and summary court judges to be held in late March in Columbia. She also has to pick up a black robe for her time on the bench.

In the time before attending the school, Bonds said she plans to shadow the current Colleton County magistrates to learn how they handle the duties of the office.

Bonds spent 12 years as a private practice attorney before leaving the legal profession to try her hand at teaching. She returned to private practice in 2014.

In her first stint as an attorney, Bonds had focused on real estate and family court law. Since returning to the legal profession, she has specialized in family court law.

Bonds said she expects her work as a magistrate will have her handling landlord-tenant disputes, traffic court, small claims court and criminal cases.

She plans to continue her private practice handling family court cases, an area of the law that is normally not part of the caseload for the magistrate’s court.