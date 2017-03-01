Grant-writing workshops planned at Clemson Extension Tuesday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

Clemson Extension will offer grant-writing workshops to help potential applicants understand, develop, and submit grant applications for the USDA-RD Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG). The grant workshop will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Clemson Extension office in Walterboro. The fee for the workshop is $10.

USDA-RD Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) is a competitive program funded by USDA Rural Development that provides loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses to purchase or install renewable energy systems or make energy efficiency improvements.

Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) helps agricultural producers enter into value added activities related to the processing and or/marketing of bio-based value-added products and to expand markets and increase financial returns to agricultural producers

For workshop details and registration contact Alta Mae Marvin, amarvin@clemson.edu or 843-549-2595, Ext 126. Clemson Extension is located in the Bernard Warshaw County Office Building using the 611 Black Street entrance; the workshop will be in Room 222.