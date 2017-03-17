Go to Burger King for lunch and see “Cops on Top” | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 17, 2017 10:49 am
Members of the Walterboro Police Department are sitting on top of Burger King on Bells Highway until 7 p.m. today as a fundraiser for Special Olympics.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.