George-Black engagement announced | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm

GEORGE-BLACK

Pressley Elayne George and Austin Oneal Black announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is a recent graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She is employed as a paralegal with Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick Law Firm in Walterboro.

The groom-elect graduated from Aiken Technical College and is employed as a service technician by Bridgestone Tire Manufacturing in Aiken.

An April wedding is planned.