George-Black engagement announced | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 11, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm
GEORGE-BLACK
Pressley Elayne George and Austin Oneal Black announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is a recent graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She is employed as a paralegal with Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick Law Firm in Walterboro.
The groom-elect graduated from Aiken Technical College and is employed as a service technician by Bridgestone Tire Manufacturing in Aiken.
An April wedding is planned.
