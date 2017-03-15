Freeze warning until tomorrow morning | News | The Press and Standard

Coastal Colleton-

Including the city of Edisto Beach

1257 PM EDT Wed Mar 15 2017

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY…

.THIS AFTERNOON…Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT…Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s…except in the lower 60s

near the coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph…becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY…Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Colleton-

Including the city of Walterboro

1257 PM EDT Wed Mar 15 2017

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

THURSDAY…

.THIS AFTERNOON…Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT…Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening…becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY…Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

