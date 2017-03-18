Fourth-graders complete animal education | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton Animal Commitment Education program held graduation for fourth graders at Forest Hills Elementary School last Friday. All students received a certificate of completion.

Winner of the Speuter Award for the best essay was Emma Drew. Her essay follows:

Penny is my puppy. Penny is a female. I got her when she was 7 weeks old. She is now 16 months old or 1 year and 4 months. Since Penny is a female she can have puppies. I would love puppies but they cost a lot and we want to STOP over-population of animals. So Penny needs to be spayed. My mom told me that if I wanted a puppy, that I had to pay for the first round of shots. I wanted Penny so bad that I agreed to do it. Can you please help Penny get spayed so we can stop over-population of animals?