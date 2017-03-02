‘Experiment’ will try to entice eatery to come here | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

Want a Chick-fil-A in Walterboro? In March, you’ll have a chance to show your support.

Pastor Tony Jones of Faith Baptist Church and Academy has been working with the company’s officials in Charleston to arrange an “experiment” in Walterboro. Chick-fil-A will bring lunch to Walterboro on Fridays March 10 and 24 from noon-1 p.m. as a fundraiser for Faith Baptist Academy, 64 Hendersonville Hwy. If interest is sufficient, the company may consider offering a franchise in Walterboro. The menu will consist of a regular Chick-fil-A sandwich, Lays regular potato chips and a can of Coke for $6. Orders must be placed and prepaid by Mondays March 6 and 20 for pickup on Fridays. For information on how to order, call 843-538-2269.

“We’re calling it a fundraiser, but it’s really an experiment. We are only able to do this technically as a fundraiser. However, we are doing so with the intention that Chick-fil-A will consider our town,” Jones said. “We’ll offer it twice in March, then hopefully every week after that. And we’re hoping to have such good success that they will open a restaurant in Walterboro.”

Of course, to open a local store, someone would have to buy the franchise. But Jones has already talked with a Charleston resident who is interested, based on the response to this experiment. And he feels there are “other sharp business people in town who might see it as something that needs to be done.”

So why is Jones doing this? “Just ask on the street and just about everybody is a fan of Chick-fil-A. My family is here. I have two girls in college here. We’ve lived here for 14 years. I think there is a certain quality and level of respect that comes to a town when Chick-fil-A is there. I think we have the quality people here who can work for Chick-fil-A.”

Growing up in Atlanta (where Chick-fil-A is headquartered), Jones got a chance to have first-hand experience with the restaurant and its principles. “Their purpose matches my purpose in life. They just have quality that’s unmatched. And by being closed on Sundays, they give their employees a chance to go to church and spend time with their families” Jones said.

The company is also big on community service, donating food to shelters, feeding victims and first responders after disasters, supporting troops, fundraisers for schools, etc. They also offer support for their employees, providing $4.9 million in scholarships up to $25,000 at more than 70 colleges nationally in 2017, awarded based on factors like leadership and community involvement in addition to academic achievement.

“I think this is a place they need to be. We think Walterboro is a great place to live and work, and we think they will too,” Jones said.