Estate Sale This Saturday | Sales Events | Classifieds

Estate Sale This Saturday

by | March 9, 2017 11:26 am

March 11th

** 1 Day Only **

This Saturday 8am-3pm

249 Bells Highway

Next to Tractor Supply

Furniture, Home Decor, China, Household, Clothes, Linens, Kitchen, Misc.,

Dining Table W/ Chairs, China Cabinet, Piano, Vict. Sofa, 4 Pc. Den. Set, Secretary, Console Stereo, Cedar Chest, Lots More!

Brick House -— Parking is limited!

8:00 Sharp!

