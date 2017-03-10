Entries being accepted for Rice Cooking Contest | News | The Press and Standard

Rice and gravy. A Lowcountry staple for supper. But ever think of rice as a dessert?

For the past 42 years, Colleton cooks have come up with ideas for rice not only as a supper side dish, but as salads, vegetable dishes, main dishes and desserts. And they bring their creations to Bethel U.M. Church on the Friday of the Rice Festival for judging and tasting by the public.

This year’s contest will be Friday April 28 in the Bethel U.M.C. fellowship hall on Hampton Street. Rice dishes may be dropped off from 11 a.m.-noon.

To be judged, a complete recipe must be included. All recipes must include at least one cup cooked rice or ½ cup raw rice.

First and second place will be awarded in each category with six honorable mentions. Dishes will be judged at 12:15 p.m. with winners announced about 1 p.m.

When judging and awards are completed, dishes will be available to the public for tasting for a $3 donation to the Bethel U.M.C. Food Pantry.

For information, call the Rice Festival office at 843-549-1079.

Some of the creations from the 2007 contest include:

Pretzel Salad

Tiffany Fender

Crust:

2 cups crushed pretzels

3 T sugar

¾ cup melted butter

1 cup cooked rice

Cream cheese layer

8 oz. cream cheese

8 oz. Cool Whip

2 cup confectioners sugar

Jell-O layer

1 large box strawberry Jell-O

20 oz. can crushed pineapple (undrained)

2 cups boiling water

Mix all crust ingredients and press into 9×13 pan. Bake at 400 degrees for eight minutes and then cool.

Mix cream cheese layer and spread over crust.

Mix Jell-O and boiling water together until dissolved. Add pineapple and cook for about 20 minutes. Cool until gels. Pour over cheese layer.

Chill until set, preferably overnight.

Creamy Red Beans and Rice with

Caramelized Onions

Terry Boyce

2 T butter

1 large onion, sliced

3 cups hot cooked rice (cooked in chicken broth)

1 16-ounce can red kidney beans, drained

½ cup sour cream

½ cup grated Asiago cheese

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook until onion begins to brown (about eight minutes.) Add rice, beans, sour cream, cheese and black pepper. Stir until well blended and cheese is melted.

Zesty Rice Lasagna

Yvonne Singleton

1 cup extra long grain white rice

3 large eggs, divided

¾ cup Parmesan cheese, grated (divided)

2 cups part skim milk Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup low-fat Ricotta cheese

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 jar (15.5 oz.) spaghetti sauce

1 tsp. oregano, crushed

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare rice according to package directions.

In large bowl combine rice, two eggs and 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese.

In another bowl, combine remaining egg, Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese, 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese and parsley.

In large skillet, brown beef, stirring to break into bits. Drain. Add sauce and oregano. Heat.

Evenly spread half of rice mixture into an oiled 11 ½ x 7 ½ x2 ½ inch baking dish. Top with half cheese mixture and meat mixture. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Back for 20 minutes or until hot.

Rice Chewies

Kay Crosby

1 stick butter or margarine

1 box brown sugar

3 eggs

1 ½ cups self-rising flour

1 cup nuts

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup cooked rice

Mix as listed. Place in 9×13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Tangy Lime Rice Pudding Squares

Marie Gardner

2 cups gingersnap crumbs

1/3 cup butter, melted

3 cups cooked rice

2 cups milk

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

½ cup fresh lime juice

Lime peel (optional)

Crust: Combine gingersnap crumbs and melted butter in medium bowl; stir until blended. Press mixture along bottom and sides of 9×13 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Filling: Combine rice, milk and sweetened condensed milk in two-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy (20-25 minutes), stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.

Pour filling into prepared crust. Spread whipped cream over pudding. Cut into bars and garnish with lime peels, if desired.