Elizabeth Cutlip | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

March 9, 2017

ELIZABETH CUTLIP

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Elizabeth Craven Cutlip, know affectionately by family as “Reedy”, age 92, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, at the Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. She was the wife of the late Mr. Hoy C. Cutlip.

Born November 15, 1924, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Essie Craven and the late Josie Bazzle Craven. At a young age, she moved to Barberton, Ohio, where to locals she was known as “Betty”, returning back to South Carolina in 1989. She loved crocheting and also enjoyed refurbishing old baby dolls.

Surviving are: a sister, Doris Hillier and her husband Rocky of Callahan, Florida; a sister-in-law, Vera Dell Craven of Walterboro; and several nieces and nephews, to include Jeff Hillier and his wife Sharon, Barbara Colson Harrison, Mike Colson and his wife Cindy all of Walterboro, Debby Thompson and her husband Barney, Mary Self and her husband Mike, and Rick Hillier and his wife Kathy all of Callahan, Florida, and as well as many great nieces and nephews. She has a special friend, Mrs. Sally Mae Craven of Walterboro. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Craven and his wife Estelle, Joe Craven, and G.W. Craven; and three sisters, Mary Jane Colson and her husband Monroe, Odell Williams and her husband Frank and Marjorie Spivey.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2017, from the graveside at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in Canton, Ohio

Family and friends are held a time of visitation from 12 o’clock until 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017, at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

