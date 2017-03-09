Dora Elizabeth Garvin Lyons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

DORA ELIZABETH GARVIN LYONS

Care of Parker Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Dora Elizabeth Garvin Lyons, wife of the late Gussie Lyons, passed away Thursday morning, March 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice. She was 80.

Mrs. Lyons was born March 1, 1937 a daughter of the late James William Garvin and Jenny Lucille Hilton Garvin. She retired from the Colleton Medical Center as a Ward Secretary, and after retirement served for many years as a volunteer. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Summerville, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Ricky Lyons (Louise), and Suzanne Lyons, all of Walterboro. There are two grandsons, Matthew Crosby and Richard M. Lyons, and two great-grandsons, Bret and Brock Crosby. She also leaves behind her siblings: James William Garvin Jr. of Lodge, Thomas Wilburn Garvin of Hendersonville, Barbara Jean Hiott of Walterboro, and Dorothy Joan Sanders of Seabrook.

Graveside funeral services were held privately at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens of Walterboro. The family received friends Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-9-17