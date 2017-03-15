Deputies searching for escapee | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a detention center inmate who escaped Tuesday evening.

Alvin Lee Walling, 44, whose last known address was on Buffalo Lane in Walterboro, was working in the sally port area of the detention center Tuesday evening. The sally port, located at the rear of the jail structure, is used to securely transfer prisoners from motor vehicles to the interior of the detention center.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a member of the detention center’s staff went out to check on Walling, but could not find him.

As detention center employees and other members of the sheriff’s office began searching the area, another detention center employee determined that her truck, a 2013 dark gray Toyota Tacoma with South Carolina license GQC593, had been taken from the employee parking area.

Investigators suspect that Walling was able to make it out of the detention center facility and steal the truck.

Jail Administrator Capt. Shane Roberts said investigators are in the process of reviewing all the security video from the detention center to try and determine how Walling was able to get outside the fence encircling the jail facility.

Walling, an inmate worker, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and denim jacket.

He was being housed in the detention center on drug and stolen vehicle charges.

Walling is 5’8” and weighs 128 pounds. He has a shaved head and green eyes.

When returned to custody, Walling will be charged with unlawful escape.

Anyone with information on Walling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or 843-549-6926.