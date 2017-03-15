Deputies capture jail escapee | News | The Press and Standard

Sheriff R.A Strickland of the Colleton County Sheriffs Office announces the capture of a escaped inmate Alvin Walling.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, tracked Walling to a residence at 106 Louise Dr. in Summerville South Carolina. Deputies discovered the stolen vehicle that Walling used during his escape. Officers were able to secure the premises and made entry into the residence, finding Walling in a rear room. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

Sheriff R.A Strickland states ” I would like to thank Sheriff LC Knight of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and his deputies for working along with our office to be able to capture this individual.”

Walling will be transported back to the Colleton County Detention Center and will face additional charges of Escape and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.