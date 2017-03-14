Dennis Marshall | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 14, 2017 11:11 am
DENNIS MARSHALL
Care of The Brice Herndon, Crematory
ROUND O—Mr. Marshall Roy Dennis, Jr., 58, of Round O, entered into rest Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center. He was the son of the late Marshall Roy Dennis, Sr. and Effie Lee Hutto Johnson.
Arrangements by: THE BRICE HERNDON CREMATORY, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.