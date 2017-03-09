Della Frances Mizell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 9, 2017 11:28 am
DELLA FRANCES MIZELL
WALTERBORO—Mrs. Della Frances Mizell, age 71, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 2, 2017, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was the loving companion of many years to the late Mr. Jesse Crosby.
Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, March 6, 2017, from Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 5277 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Interment followed in the churchyard.
