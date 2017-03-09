Della Frances Mizell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

DELLA FRANCES MIZELL

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO—Mrs. Della Frances Mizell, age 71, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday morning, March 2, 2017, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was the loving companion of many years to the late Mr. Jesse Crosby.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, March 6, 2017, from Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 5277 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. Interment followed in the churchyard.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-9-17