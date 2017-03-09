Dayco to see phased shut down | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Dayco Products’ 122 employees learned March 2 the company’s decades-old existence in Colleton County will be coming to an end.

Company officials told the workers at the plant on Thunderbolt Drive, which first began operation in May of 1973, the industry would be officially closing.

Dayco Products spokesperson Brian Wheeler said the company will implement a phased shutdown of operations that should see the manufacturing facility shuttered by late 2017 or early 2018.

“There are a lot of moving parts in closing a facility,” Wheeler said.

Some of the production has already been moved to the Williston plant, and employment at the Walterboro plant will be decreasing gradually in the coming months as more of the production is moved to other Dayco facilities.

Wheeler said some of those employees losing their jobs in Walterboro may be offered posts at the Williston plant.

As the company officials were looking to secure “long term economic viability,” Wheeler said, they began looking at the manufacturing facilities in Walterboro and Williston.

Those two facilities, he explained, produce some of the same company products and it was decided to keep only one of them in operation.

The company’s officials are still working on a number of facets to the closing, like severance pay for those losing their jobs. During the course of the closing, he added, Dayco will continue to keep the employees informed.

March 2 was also when Colleton County Economic Development Director Heyward Horton learned of the decision to close the plant in a phone call from Tom Green, the Walterboro plant’s general manager.

The WARN notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) of the federal government requires employees be alerted to a pending closing at least 60 days before the move.

Horton said he talked to Tom Green on Thursday evening, the same day the employees were informed of the closing by company management.

Horton said he had been talking with company officials for the past few months and was aware of the competition the company faced and the corporation’s efforts to improve its competitiveness in the market.

Although Horton had been alerted to the company’s situation, he was still surprised that corporate officials decided to close the Walterboro facility instead of another manufacturing plant.

It was his understanding, Horton said, that the production done at the Walterboro facility would be moved to three other Dayco facilities.

Dayco, with its corporate headquarters in Troy, Mich., has six other manufacturing plants in the United States, as well as manufacturing facilities world-wide.

Although disappointed in the decision, Horton added, “We are glad they were here as long at they were.”

Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said county officials had realized that “it was touch and go” concerning the continued operation of the plant.

“I hate to see them leave,” Griffin added.

In addition to announcing the plans to close to its employees and the Walterboro and Colleton County officials, Dayco also filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with South Carolina.

The notice alerts the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce of the need to begin making arrangements to offer retraining options to the workers being displaced by the closing.

Michael Butler, director of the Lowcountry Council of Government’s Workforce Development Office, said the rapid response team that will assist the displaced workers of Dayco is gearing up.

Butler said late last week he was informed by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce headquarters in Columbia that Dayco was preparing to close the doors of its Walterboro facility.

On Monday, he talked to a Dayco human resource official and a orientation meeting with company officials is currently being planned for next week.

During that orientation session, Butler said, “They ask us questions, we ask them questions.”

Butler said the state and regional officials need answers to questions like how many of the affected workers are eligible for employment, how many are from each county, how many are males, how many are females.

That demographic information, Butler said, will help his office and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce as they form a rapid response team. The two agencies work with a lot of partners in putting together the response team.

It will be up to the company, he added, to set up the times for the members of the team to go out to the plant and speak to every employee affected by the closing. “It is an opportunity to deliver our message and explain all the opportunities they are going to have post-Dayco,” Butler said.

There will be a lot of partners at the table providing information. “Some workers are going to be made aware of things they never thought they had access to,” Butler said.

Employees, he said, “will come out of our meetings, as most have, feeling a whole lot better than they did coming in.”

The goal, Butler added, “is to get them back into the workforce as soon as possible. In some cases, you have some folks who want to reinvent themselves: go to training and learn other skills to make themselves more marketable.”

His goal, Butler said, is “for those folks to know that they are not left out in the cold, to not feel like no one cares about them after those doors shut.”