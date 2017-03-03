Dayco announces plant closing | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 3, 2017 12:59 pm
Dayco Products has announced plans to close its manufacturing plant at 938 Thunderbolt Drive in the coming months.
The company’s 122 employees were informed of the planned closing during a Thursday meeting.
Brian Wheeler, a corporate spokesperson, said the company will undertake a phased shutdown of the plant’s operations that should be completed by the end of 2017 or early in 2018.
The company decided to close the plant, Wheeler said, in a bid “to increase economic viability.”
For more information, see next week’s edition of The Press and Standard.
