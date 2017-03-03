Dayco announces plant closing | News | The Press and Standard

Dayco Products has announced plans to close its manufacturing plant at 938 Thunderbolt Drive in the coming months.

The company’s 122 employees were informed of the planned closing during a Thursday meeting.

Brian Wheeler, a corporate spokesperson, said the company will undertake a phased shutdown of the plant’s operations that should be completed by the end of 2017 or early in 2018.

The company decided to close the plant, Wheeler said, in a bid “to increase economic viability.”

