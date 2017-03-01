Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:43 pm

Cottageville home burglarized

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Geechie Club Lane in Cottageville Feb. 26 at 11:44 a.m. after the resident discovered his home had been broken into.

The man said when he returned home he found the front door to his residence kicked in and a motor vehicle missing from his front yard.

Missing from the yard was a black 2016 Kia Soul valued at $16,000.

After entering the home, the culprit took three televisions worth $700, video games items worth $400, a $300 drone and several keys, including the keys to the missing vehicle.

Tools taken in burglary

The Walterboro Police Department was called to a residence on Henderson Street the afternoon of Feb. 24 after the resident discovered his workshop had been burglarized.

The man told police that it appeared that the break-in had occurred sometime between Feb. 19, the last time he had been in the workshop, and Feb. 24.

Taken from the shed were a wide variety of power tools and a large socket set worth approximately $1,400.