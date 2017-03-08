Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:40 pm

Man charged following chase

A Columbia man was taken into custody on two charges after he led Walterboro Police Department on a race down I-95 the evening of March 5.

A city police officer was on routine patrol near the intersection of Bells Highway and Josie Drive March 5 at 7:12 p.m. when he reportedly saw the driver of a black Mitsubishi Mirage bearing a Georgia license driving erratically.

A computer check on the license plate reported that the license plate belonged on a Toyota Sienna.

The driver was pulled over in the 900 block of Bells Highway. When the officer asked for the paperwork on the vehicle, the driver reportedly said his wife had it and he was on his way to meet her at Walmart.

When the officer asked for the man’s driver’s license, he reportedly put the car in gear and began driving off.

The officer went back to his vehicle, contacted the dispatch office to report the man was fleeing and went after him.

The chase continued west on Bells Highway, then the man turned onto I-95’s southbound lanes. More city officers and members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit, while the man was dodging traffic on the interstate as his speed climbed to 100 miles per hour.

Near the Colleton-Hampton county line, Colleton County deputies deployed stop sticks to try and end the chase. The stop sticks caused the fleeing vehicle’s right front tire to begin deflating, but the driver continued another two miles before pulling over.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. A check of the vehicle’s VIN determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Richland County.

The car was towed and the driver, Tavoris Larhon Johnson, 30, of Columbia was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center to face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

Man arrested on kidnapping charge

A Walterboro man was taken into custody the morning of March 6, charged with holding an acquaintance against her will.

A 911 call sent Walterboro police to the McDonald’s restaurant at 727 N. Jefferies Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. on March 6.

When police arrived and the woman began relating her story, city police alerted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office because the incident started in their jurisdiction.

The woman told investigators she had gone to the man’s home on Deloach Avenue March 5 at about 1:30 p.m. and during the visit, an argument ensued. The man reportedly took the woman’s keys and refused to let her leave the home.

At one point, he forced her to get in her vehicle and drive down an unknown dirt road, tossing her cell phone out of the car.

When they arrived at McDonald’s, the man went to the restroom and the woman asked an employee to call 911 for her to report the incident.

According to the offense report, the man reportedly admitted doing everything the woman had said.

The man, Stanley Jetty Crosby, 58, of Deloach Ave. was then transported to Colleton County Detention Center and booked on a charge of kidnapping-domestic.

Suspect sought on multiple charges

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are obtaining arrest warrants for a Walterboro man who escaped on the evening of March 3.

A deputy on routine patrol March 3 at about 9:20 p.m. reportedly watched as a man drove down Smoaks Road at a high rate of speed and then failed to stop for a stop sign at Smoaks Road and Tika Street.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop that turned into a short chase when the driver allegedly refused to pull over.

When the fleeing driver reached the 300 block of Smoaks Road, he reportedly pulled onto private property and drove around the residence to the back of the property. At that time, he wrecked his car into a large pile of downed trees, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The deputy arriving at the woodpile reported that he could hear the fleeing suspect making his way through a flooded ditch located behind the woodpile.

The deputy told other units coming to the area to be on the lookout for a soaked man. As the officer searched the area near the ditch, he found the man’s shoes and hat.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found marijuana, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a cell phone.

Investigators are searching for the owner of the phone.

Timber illegally harvested

A woman contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office last week, reporting that approximately $39,000 worth of timber was taken from a parcel of land she owns in the Ridgeville area.

The woman reported that sometime between Sept. 5 of last year and Feb. 28, a logging company entered her property on McDanieltown Road near Pittman Place and removed approximately 23 acres of trees.