CPA JV Softball finishes second in SCISA Invitational Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep’s JV softball team earned wins over Holly Hill Academy and Colleton County Middle School earlier in March, then went on to finish second in the SCISA Invitational Tourney in Sumter this past Saturday.

Against Holly Hill Academy Thursday March 2, the JV team dominated the Lady Raiders in a 17-2 run-ruled shortened game. Rachel Wright, Taylor Tomedolskey, Ella Nolte, Haley Bootle, Becca Martin and Jessica Hughes all reached base in each plate appearance.

The JV Lady Hawks easily outscored the Colleton County Middle School team, 18-3, Monday March 6 at ACE Basin Sports Complex. Rachel Wright, Haley Bootle, Rianna Bailey, and Becca Martin pitched one inning each to combine for the win. From the leadoff spot, Linley Jones scored three times in the contest, while Ally Crook and Jessica Hughes provided doubles. Ella Nolte had a timely hit in the fourth inning to put the game away.

This past Saturday in the SCISA Invitational, the JV Lady Hawks defeated Pee Dee Academy 8-7 when Rianna Bailey had the game-winning hit to cap off a come-from-behind win. Emily Wilson and Rachel Wright both reached base in all three plate appearances to pace the offense. “We built a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead heading to the top of the last inning, but the Eagles would not go away quietly,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “They mounted a solid comeback and with a little help from our defense and took a 7-5 lead. Ally Crook singled for us, followed by a Rachel Wright 2-RBI double to tie the game. Rianna Bailey then smashed the game-winning hit.”

CPA lost 5-2 against a strong Marlboro Academy team in game two of the tournament. After falling behind 5-0 early, Taylor Tomedolskey, Rachel Wright and Rianna Bailey had consecutive doubles in the third inning to put CPA on the board. “Our rally would fall short in the game, but I was proud of the girls for not giving up,” said Martin.

Against Carolina Academy in an elimination game, the JV team had a slow start at defense – surrendering three runs in the first inning before coming back to easily win 12-3. CPA scored four runs in the bottom of the first, following an Emily Wilson bunt and Haley Bootle 2-RBI double. Rianna Bailey, Becca Martin and Jordan Slocum provided doubles in the second inning.

Riana Bailey doubled against Wilson Hall in the next game, helping the JV Lady Hawks to a 5-0 early lead. “Right fielder Ally Crook made a couple of nice catches in the second to thwart a Baron rally,” said Martin. “Bailee Stanley had a 2-RBI single in the fourth to assure the 10-3 win for us.”

In the semi-finals against Clarendon Hall, Emily Wilson reached on a leadoff bunt single. Wright, Tomedolskey and Bailey provided hits to give CPA’s JV team a 4-run cushion. “Bootle was at her best this game, holding the Saints in check,” said Martin. “They did rally for two run in the third, but Bootle and Jessica Hughes had RBI hits to lead to an 8-2 win.”

Facing Marlboro Academy for the championship, the Dragons took an early two-run lead against Lady Hawk pitcher Rachel Wright. Bootle and Martin singled in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1. Wright tripled and was brought home by Tomedolskey to cut the lead later in the game; however, Marlboro strung together a few hits, to allow them a 5-2 win.

“We never gave up,” said Martin. “We played solid defense behind Rachel, who pitched a great game.”

“I’m very proud of these girls and their second-place finish,” said Martin. “We went into Saturday a little anxious as we were missing two starters – Ella Nolte and Linley Jones. But, these girls stepped up and filled the void. Tomedolskey was great behind the plate, while Wright and Bootle pitched well. We are fortunate to have that 1-2 combo in the circle. Emily Wilson jumped to the leadoff spot Saturday and created havoc for the opposing defenses with her speed and bunt game. Martin filled in admirably for Nolte in the infield and Bailey had a tremendous weekend at the plate.”

The CPA JV team is scheduled to play John Paul II on Tuesday March 14 and Robert E. Lee Thursday, March 16, before coming home to face rival Dorchester on March 20.