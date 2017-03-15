CPA golf finishes third in Region 4-AA match | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep’s golf team competed in its first SCHSL Region 4-AA match last Wednesday March 8 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

The War Hawks finished third on the day, shooting 189 behind John Paul II (165) and Beaufort (188). Thomas Heyward finished in fourth place shooting 220.

Josh Crosby and Jake Burttram both shot 43 to lead CPA. Connor McMillan shot 47, Hayden Murdaugh 56 and Francis Blubaugh was at 62 for the day.

Also participating for Colleton Prep were Jason Dennis, Clay Griffin, Jacob Barrett and Nick Harvey.