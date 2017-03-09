CPA Baseball finishes 5th in War Hawk Invitational | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:48 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Baseball finished in fifth place in the annual War Hawk Invitational held last week after going 2-1 in the week-long event.

The Hawks defeated John Paul II, 11-8, in game one held last Monday Feb. 27, to advance into the winner’s bracket. Chris Reeves and Joseph Bryan combined on the hill for the win.

Against Hilton Head Prep on Wednesday evening, it was a back-and-forth game until the bottom of the sixth, when the Dolphins rallied for three runs. The War Hawks had five hits in the game.

Kyle Hooker started for CPA, allowing three earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts. Lawson Griffith pitched four innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on six hits. Griffith had two walks and one strikeout.

Josh Spooner went 2-for-4 at the plate, with three RBI’s.

In a run-rule shortened game, the War Hawks defeated Calhoun Academy 15-0. Chris Reeves allowed one hit and collected six strikeouts in his complete game win. Nick Padgett, Chris Reeves and Josh Spooner all went 2-for-3 in the game. Brantley Hudson went 1-1 with a triple.