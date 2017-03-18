Council members graduate | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 9:00 am

Councilmembers Jimmy Syfrett, James Broderick and Judy Bridge from the City of Walterboro have graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day.

Offered exclusively for graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government, the Association established the Advanced Institute in 2014 to provide elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute gives mayors and councilmembers an opportunity to explore topics of interest to cities and towns in greater depth,” said Miriam Hair, executive director of the Municipal Association.

Officials participate in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Course topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, and college and university faculty.

Established in 1986, the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of municipal government.