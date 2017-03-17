Council discusses grant funding | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

Walterboro City Council prioritized projects eligible for Community Block Grant Funding at the March 7 meeting.

Number one priority would be funding for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, water and sewer lines as needed, and other public infrastructure and facility projects.

The I-95 Loop Project came in second, along with adaptive reuse of existing structures and demolition of properties that are “attractive nuisances.”

Continuation of the North Lemacks Street improvement project, and possibly other neighborhoods, will also be highlighted for funding.

The last two categories eligible for funding are special projects and economic development, but specific projects have not yet been identified.

In other business:

 The council reappointed Jack Jones to the Accommodations Tax Committee; Carl Brown to the Building Board; Thomas J. McDaniel and Y.S. “Bud” Linder to the Board of Zoning Appeals; Dana Cheney, Horace Simmons, Talika Mock and Summer Nay to the City Appearance Board; Michael Ferrari to the Tree Protection Committee; and Mary Corbett, Linda Godley and Benjamin Cook to the Historic Preservation Commission.

 Council passed a resolution approving the financing terms for a new fire truck for the Walterboro Fire Department.

 Approved a resolution designating April as Faith Housing Month.

 Approved the annual nondiscrimination policy.

 Approved requests to hang banners on March 13 for the Smoke in the Boro; April 2-7 for Crime Victims Rights Week for an event on Monday April 3 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall; and May 15-20 for Relay for Life.

 Approved a request to place purple ribbons in downtown Walterboro on May 1-19 for Relay for Life, which will be May 19 at 5 p.m. at the Colleton County Middle School track.

 Approved a request for street closings and use of the downtown waterfall and parking lot for the annual Walterboro Criterium Pro-Cycling Classic on April 26.

 Approved a request for closing Forest Hills Road from S. Jefferies to Ivanhoe Creek for the annual Cubmobile Race on April 29 from noon-5 p.m. on Forest Hills Road.

 Approved a parade request for Community Action Line Against Violence on June 10 starting at 10 a.m. in front of the courthouse and marching to Pinckney Park.