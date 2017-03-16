Cougars earn region win over Cobras in 11 | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

It took 11 complete innings for the Cougar baseball team to grind out a 5-4 region win over Cane Bay Friday evening – but win, they did. Colleton County is off to a 1-0 start in Region 8-AAAA and will head into the heart of the region schedule beginning this week.

In a non-region game against May River on Tuesday March 7, Colleton County picked up its first regular season win. Senior Lake Boseman threw a 4-0 complete game shutout for the Cougars. Boseman allowed just four hits in the effort and collected seven strikeouts. Michael Thigpen homered in the game, while Trey Nettles went 2-4 with an RBI triple — scoring twice. Cody Cox and Henry Gibson collected RBI’s.

“Lake was stellar on the mound,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “The defense made big plays behind him.”

In the top of the 11th inning, Tristen Hiott hit a line drive to left field to score Michael Thigpen for the go-ahead run in Friday’s 5-4 win over Cane Bay. Alan Grym got two strikeouts and a fly out to seal Colleton County’s first region win of the season in the bottom of the inning.

Michael Thigpen started the game for Colleton County, tossing five innings, surrendering two runs, two hits and striking out 12. Chase Hadwin pitched one inning of relief, before giving way to Alan Grym, who went the distance for the Cougars and earned the win. Grym allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out eight in five innings of work.

Henry Gibson, Trey Nettles, Kaleb Gibson and Tristen Hiott had RBI’s in the game. Reese Penfield crossed home twice, while Cody Cox, Thigpen, and Ethan Bryan also scored.

“Michael pitched a great game,” said Paige. “Alan pitched well out of the bullpen, allowing just one run. This was a huge step in the season and the program to get a region win on the road. It was phenomenal — the guys never gave up. It was a total team effort.”

On Saturday, Colleton County hosted Benedictine, Ga., in a non-region game. The Cougars fell behind early on in a 15-2 loss. Chase Hadwin took the loss for the Cougars, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Ethan Bryan, Kaleb Gibson and Tristen Hiott all saw work in relief. Penfield, Thigpen, K. Gibson, Cox, Kinard and Grym each had a hit in the loss.

“This was a tough loss for our home opener,” said Paige. “I have to tip my cap to Benedictine — they were strong offensively. Our pitchers threw strikes, but they just hit the ball in gaps. They simply beat us. We must throw this game away, forget about it and move on.”

The Cougars sit at 3-4 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-AAAA. They were scheduled to host region opponent, Beaufort Tuesday evening and will host Hilton Head Friday March 17.