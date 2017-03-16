Cougar Track and Field finishes third in Sumter Relay | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County boys’ track and field team finished third in the Sumter Relay held at Sumter High School Saturday March 11.

Key performances on Saturday included: Skye Brown and Austin Wright – first place in discus relay; George Crosby and Jalen Lawton – first place in Shot-Put Relay; D’Angelo Williams, Tone Allen, Marlon Wickehem and Jaden Koger – second place in 4X100 Relay; and D’Angelo Williams, Tone Allen, Jaden Koger and Jalen Levine – third place in the 800-Meter Sprint Relay.

Under the direction of Coach Mathis Burnette this season, the team is hoping to make a serious run in Region 8-AAAA.

“I am very excited to be the head boys track and field coach,” said Burnette. “I have been around some great track teams previously at other schools, but have never overseen a program. We have some great young talent that will take some time to mold, but I believe that we should be hitting our stride when region time comes.”

The boys’ track and field team started workouts at the beginning of February to ready for the season. “We really focused on conditioning and evaluating what athletes should compete in what event,” said Burnette. “Track is an amalgam of many different skill sets, and it was important for us to find what kids did well.”

With a realigned region, Coach Burnette is expecting the competition to remain tough. “The realignment presents an interesting challenge because of how competitive our region is,” said Burnette. “Cane Bay, Hilton Head and Berkeley have great track traditions. We are going to need to be in top shape to compete with those teams. Our goal for the year is very simple — to be better each time we compete.

“I am really excited to have George Crosby and Skye Brown, both previous state qualifiers, returning for the throws,” said Burnette.

“We are expecting big things from a few of our younger guys like Jaylin Levine, John Campbell and Jalen Lawton. Trakell Murray also has the potential to be very good in the field events.”

With many young competitors, Burnette is preparing for the challenge ahead.

“Many of our athletes have never competed before, so we know it will be bumpy at first — we’ll be happy seeing improvement,” he said.

“This means that everyone’s goal will be a little bit different because of the wide range of experience levels on our team. But in the end, we want to qualify as many athletes for the state meet as possible.”

Cougar track and field has two large home meets this season: The Big Five scheduled for March 29 beginning at 5 p.m. and the Drug Free Classic to be held April 15 starting at 10 a.m.