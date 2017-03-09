Cougar soccer opens with losses | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:55 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
Colleton County varsity soccer opened with two non-region losses last week against North Charleston (5-2) and Battery Creek (4-0).
Jim Bailey scored his first varsity career goal against North Charleston to tie the game at 2-2. “This was one of my proudest coaching moments,” said Coach Shane Fidler. “He works so hard each day in practice and he earned tonight’s start. He always does exactly what he is asked always puts in extra effort.”
