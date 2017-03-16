Cougar Soccer gets first W of season against St. Johns | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Cougar soccer earned its first win of the season against St. Johns High School last Thursday March 9. Two days earlier, the Cougars lost to Battery Creek.

Against Battery Creek, Colleton County trailed 4-0 at the half, but Preston McCloud and Riley Downey scored in the second half for a final of 6-2. Brandon Brown and Campbell Pryor had assists. Corey Bowman saved 13-19 shots on goal.

In the 5-3 win over St. Johns High School, Colin Thomas scored twice for the Cougars. Brown, Downey and Pryor also scored in the contest. Bowman had three saves in the game.

The Cougars are 1-3 overall and will enter region competition this week against Cane Bay High School and Beaufort High School.