Cougar Baseball goes 1-3 in Diamond Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Baseball went 1-3 in the Diamond Classic Preseason Tournament held last week at Berkeley High School.

The Cougars were defeated 2-0 by Stratford in a complete game effort by Michael Thigpen. He recorded 21 outs with eight strikeouts for Colleton County, allowing no earned runs on four hits in the game. Henry Gibson, Trey Nettles and Kaleb Gibson had a hit each.

CCHS out-hit Berkeley six to three in the second game of the tournament, but would lose 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh when the go-ahead run crossed home plate. Lake Boseman started for Colleton County and lasted five innings. He allowed three earned runs on three hits, with seven strikeouts and four walks issued. In relief, Alan Grym allowed no earned runs, with one run scoring and collected three strikeouts.

Reese Penfield was 2-for-4 on the day, with one RBI and Cody Cox was 2-3 with an RBI.

Four pitchers combined for Colleton County to earn a 9-4 win over Andrews in game three of the tournament. Kaleb Gibson, Tyler Bell, Ethan Bryan and Chase Hadwin each saw time on the hill in the four-hit game. Michael Thigpen went 2-4 at the plate and Josh Kinard went 2-2 with an RBI.

Against Goose Creek, the Cougars fell behind early and could not make a comeback in the 10-3 loss during the final game. Colleton County had seven hits versus Goose Creek’s 10 hits. Thigpen earned the start and lasted three innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Hadwin, Bryan and Grym all saw work in relief. Henry Gibson, Keel Murdaugh and Grym went 2-3 in the game.

The Cougars were scheduled to begin the regular season at May River on Tuesday March 7 and Cane Bay on Friday March 10. They will travel to Benedictine, Ga., on Saturday.