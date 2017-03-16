Cottageville gets clean audit | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 15, 2017 at 2:21 pm

By JULIE HOFF

The Town of Cottageville received a clean audit for fiscal year 2016.

Bill Hancock, CPA, of Brittingham Group in West Columbia told Town Council at its March 6 meeting that the firm “found no instances of noncompliance” in the audit for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2016.

In other news, council gave first reading to a lease agreement between the town and Arres, a solar panel company. Arres will own the building on Highway 17-A which formerly housed Town Hall after paying the town $10,000 per month for 10 months.

The $100,000 isn’t a windfall, however: The funds are earmarked for paying off assessments owed to the state dating back to 2004.

Also under consideration was a proposed contract between Arres and the town to install solar panels on the roof of the current Town Hall on Salley Ackerman Drive. Councilman Chuck Hudson made a motion, which passed unanimously, to table action on the 24-page contract pending further study.

The contract indicates that Arres would be responsible for operation, monitoring, repair and maintenance of the solar panels. The town would pay Arres 10 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity.

In public safety news, Chief Jeffery “JD” Cook said the police department needs three bulletproof vests and two in-car radios, for a total cost of $5,000. Councilman Berry Rhode made a motion to see if the funds could be carved from the current town budget; if not, officials will consider borrowing the money. Council approved the motion unanimously.

In other public safety developments:

 Cook said police responded to 51 calls for service in February, wrote 51 reports and made 401 “contacts” with the public, a 50-percent increase from February 2016. Most contacts involved mutual aid with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 200 contacts resulted in traffic tickets, he said.

 Two residents discussed noise complaints generated by their work.

 Heather Morris, a resident of McDanieltown Road, which is not within town limits, asked if police could step up their presence in the area. She said her residence has been burglarized and drunk driving is a problem in the area.

“Whenever we have called the sheriff’s office, Cottageville police have showed up first, and we are grateful,” she said. Mayor Tim Grimsley, who described the sheriff’s office as “overwhelmed and understaffed,” said he’s looking into possible annexation of the area.

 Cook introduced a new officer, Raymond Colson, to council, describing him as “a good, down-to-earth Christian guy.”