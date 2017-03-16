Cops on Top of Burger King on Friday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 16, 2017 3:35 pm
The Walterboro Police Department will help raise money for Special Olympics on Friday March 17 by hanging out on top of Burger King, 1103 Bells Hwy., from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
