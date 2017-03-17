Colleton Prep’s Dash for the Decades | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

Winners in the Colleton Preparatory Dash for the Decades last weekend were:

Kids 1-mile race winner: Blake Spears

15-to-18-year-old winner: John Fleming

First place runner overall division: Jamie Polk

First place walker overall division: Wendy Frank

First place runner masters division: Sandra Ferguson

First place walker masters division: Julie Hiott

First place runner grand masters division: Wyatt Padgett

First place Walker grand masters division: Sherlene Brown