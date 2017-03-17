Colleton Prep’s Dash for the Decades | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 17, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 8:29 am
Winners in the Colleton Preparatory Dash for the Decades last weekend were:
Kids 1-mile race winner: Blake Spears
15-to-18-year-old winner: John Fleming
First place runner overall division: Jamie Polk
First place walker overall division: Wendy Frank
First place runner masters division: Sandra Ferguson
First place walker masters division: Julie Hiott
First place runner grand masters division: Wyatt Padgett
First place Walker grand masters division: Sherlene Brown
