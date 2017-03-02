City Council discusses solutions to trash | News | The Press and Standard

Members of Walterboro City Council talked trash at the Feb. 21 meeting. Ways to clear city streets of litter were a large part of the night’s discussion.

First up was local businessman Barnwell Fishburne, who told council members about a plan Fishburne, Economic Development Director Heyward Horton and The Colleton Center Director Jean Harrigal are working on to permanently fund the litter pickup effort.

“Heyward has had numerous comments from industrial clients, after they have chosen another place, that litter was a problem here,” he said. The programs currently in place have not been successful, so the three are trying to work with the county to “see if we can come up with something that’s economically feasible” to be permanently added to the county’s budget.

He hopes to bring a proposal before county council at either the March or April meetings.

City Appearance Board Chairman Dana Cheney agreed that litter is a problem and that “involvement has been lackluster” in the current city cleanup held every three months.

Cheney proposed instituting an “Adopt-A-Street” program where businesses, citizens, civic and youth groups and others could adopt a city street for monthly litter control.

“This allows citizens to make a statement for community pride and for a clean, attractive community,” he said. “And help keep the city litter free. We’re hoping to get citizens to take personal responsibility in their communities regarding litter.”

In other business:

 Mayor Bill Young opened the meeting with highlights from his speech at the State of Colleton meeting held recently.

 Walterboro resident Mary Helen Yarborough praised the city of Walterboro and its employees. She has recently moved here and said she was most impressed with the efficiency and hospitality of the city employees and police officers with whom she has dealt.

“I’ve found that Walterboro is the place to be. This is the best town in S.C.,” she said. “I’ve lived in places were codes were no more than the paper on which they were written, and the people who worked for the local government did so because it gave them a paycheck. Walterboro is well managed and it’s a diamond.”

 Adopted an ordinance establishing the position of assistant city manager. The new assistant will assume the duties of director of planning and codes in addition to providing assistance to the current city manager. The director of planning and codes position has been eliminated.

 Michelle Knight of the Lowcountry Council of Governments discussed funding opportunities through the 2017 Community Block Development Grant program. This year $18,871,096 million has been allotted by the state for projects improving community infrastructure, community enrichment, neighborhood revitalization and other special projects benefiting low-to-moderate income residents; aiding in the prevention or elimination of slums or blights; job creation/retention and other urgent community needs posing a serious threat to the health or welfare of the community.

The grants require 10% matching funds. Maximum funding amounts range from $750,000 for community infrastructure to $150,000 for special projects.

The city has previously used such grants for the Lemacks Street Revitalization Project and The Loop Project.

 First reading was held on a request by a private citizen to have an undeveloped parcel of land annexed into the city. The property is located on Bells Highway next to Service Lane and Evergreen Lane.

 Approved a loan for a 2017 fire pumper truck for the Walterboro Fire Department. South State Bank was awarded the loan with a 1.79% APR, five-year proposal with no fees. The truck’s price is $372,759.

 Approved requests to close streets for the March of Dimes’ March for Babies on April 8 and the Colleton County Rice Festival on April 28-29.

 Accepted with regret the resignation of Susan McConnell from the Accommodations Tax Board.

City Manager Jeff Molinari summarized objectives identified during the city’s recent 2017 Strategic Planning Retreat held in Pinopolis.

Specific objectives identified to be pursued in the community year included:

 Developing a citizen advisory committee on public safety and finding ways to actively recruit minorities to law enforcement positions through youth programs and partnerships with educational institutions;

 Securing funds to meet the immediate sewer system needs;

 Endorsing, supporting and adopting a neighborhood program, refining the approach to appearance codes and ordinance enforcement to establish a more gradual, progressive step for enforcement; providing litter pickup on the bypass and addressing the appearance of specific properties in the city that are a visual blight;

 Aggressively exploring ways to partner with USC Salkehatchie to make downtown housing a reality; review and strengthen mechanisms to appropriately control and develop high-density developments; and encourage expansion by current retail businesses;

 Adopting an ordinance to enable the city to provide tax incentives to encourage rehabilitation of older structures.

Council went into executive session to discuss the assistant manager search, city building official and appointment of an associate municipal judge; receive legal advice on a railroad right-of-way encroachment permit; and discuss potential purchase of property.

Jay Lemacks was appointed as a new associate municipal judge.

No action was taken on the other executive session items.