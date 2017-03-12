Christian businessmen’s group holding monthly lunches | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:58 pm

March 1 was not only the beginning of the month in Walterboro, but the launch of a new event in Walterboro: the first meeting for the Christian Businessman’s Luncheon at Shoney’s.

The program included beginning and ending prayers, Jason Cook performing a Christian song, announcements, Scripture reading and a short Bible devotion presented by Chuck Crabtree. Twelve men attended the first meeting but the group is expected to grow.

Pastor Eric Campbell said, “Any time a group of Christian men can come together for the glory of God is a huge success. In this case, there were Christian businessmen gathering for a devotional luncheon. I believe this fellowship is a spark for a revival coming to this county. I am thankful for Chuck’s obedience and commitment. “

Crabtree said he has had the desire to launch an event like this for a couple of years. “I have been fortunate to meet and spend time with both female and male business people for the past five years, and I have found that many of them have a very strong faith in Jesus. There are many great churches in this area too and these executives find their ‘spiritual home’ there. Our hope is to support the churches with a nondenominational monthly meeting of businessmen. Our vision is to have ‘laymen serving laymen’ during this event. Pastors are welcome to join us, but if they attend, we would like to serve them and let them just enjoy the fellowship, not have to lead activities as they do all week long.

“We also hope to encourage local businessmen as they spend time with other businessmen, facing many of the same challenges. I am aware that a few other people have shared this same idea. All we did was give it a try. I am supported by two of my colleagues at PRTC: Jason Cook and Dan Finnegan. We also welcome other men to join our little planning group and also participate in the program,” Crabtree said.

Businessman Lee Petrolawicz said, “We have a great and welcoming community that is led by businessmen of faith. It’s good to take a moment, if only once a month, and break bread with these Christian brothers in business.”

The next Christian Businessmen’s Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday March 30 in the private room at Shoney’s with the program from noon-1 p.m. The businessmen receive a package deal from Shoney’s including the buffet lunch, drink and tip for only $10.